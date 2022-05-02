A recent letter argues that the woes that beset us are President Biden’s fault.
Countries all over the world are suffering from supply chain issues that are the result of a basic economic principle: supply and demand. Companies cut inventories during the pandemic because demand went down.
As we move out of the pandemic it is taking time for shipping, manufacturing and production to catch up, a consequence predicted by experts at the beginning of the pandemic. Inflation is up around the world, not just in the U.S. That was also predicted to happen moving out of the pandemic. The supply chain is a huge factor in inflation, since experts say that the supply chain accounts for about 80% of a corporation’s costs.
Control over immigration has been a problem for decades. A comprehensive immigration bill is badly needed. The current Republican Party’s unwillingness to compromise on immigration keeps reform out of reach. Republicans will not compromise on immigration and will not even agree that the government should pay its debts, using the threat of default as a political weapon.
Numerous polls show that international opinion of the U.S. has improved markedly with the Biden administration. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is not a result of the U.S.’s perceived weakness. The former president tried to gin up a nonexistent political scandal by withholding aid, showing his opinion that Ukraine’s interests took a back seat to his own political interests.
It is important not to be taken in by the popular misconception that the president has total control over the U.S. economy. The scourge of the pandemic, the consequent supply chain disruption and the actions of disturbed Russian dictator have put us in this position.
