Once upon a time there was a community of like-minded people. Not only did these people think alike; in time they began to look alike. Their community was situated near a river where they fished and hunted the game that came to drink.
Those few that ventured out into neighboring towns brought back tales of people whose lifestyle was anathema to their own. Fear began to creep into the community and so they built a high wall to keep the "other" out. It worked so well that not only was the "other" kept out, but so was most of the game. Their wall was fitted with four towers, one facing each direction.
Early one morning the "east" sentry shouted that someone was approaching. Others began to gather in the tower with him. What they saw frightened them; a tall man with long hair wearing a long white robe and sandals. He spoke, but it was not their language and so they did not understand. The stranger held out his hands in supplication but they did not understand.
The only weapons this community of like-minded people had were rocks and so they gathered some, went to the front gate, opened it, and began to throw them at the stranger. The man cried out and still they pummeled him because they did not understand and were afraid. He fell, they watched. When he moved no longer, they turned and went back inside their fortress, locking the gate behind them.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone