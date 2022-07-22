It never ceases to amaze me how many people will admonish people for telling the truth. T
hank goodness we had a few good real patriots in the White House who helped save our democracy by telling the truth about who won the presidential race. This includes former Vice President Pence; he followed the law and did his duty. Now I see the Arizona Republicans want to believe the lie that Trump spread and have censured state House Speaker Rusty Bowers for telling the truth at the hearings for January 6th.
Our country is more than one man. We need to stick to the facts and the fact is Donald Trump is a spoiled rich man with a lot of ego and he could not take the truth that he lost the election. He tried to get Republicans, from several states he lost, to lie and change votes. We all heard that on the news as he did it and that is a fact.
We are one nation, and we need to start acting like one nation and come together for the sake of our democracy. We are better than all of these radical folks who would destroy us. One nation under God, we can do this.
