It never ceases to amaze me how many people will admonish people for telling the truth. T

hank goodness we had a few good real patriots in the White House who helped save our democracy by telling the truth about who won the presidential race. This includes former Vice President Pence; he followed the law and did his duty. Now I see the Arizona Republicans want to believe the lie that Trump spread and have censured state House Speaker Rusty Bowers for telling the truth at the hearings for January 6th.



