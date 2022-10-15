Early ballots were mailed out today. We are officially in the voting cycle. Two important questions need to be asked of each candidate, and only you can answer them. Does the candidate reflect your moral values and beliefs, and does the candidate’s actions meet the expectation you have of a person holding that office. Given that, let’s reflect on governor candidate Katie Hobbs’ actions.
A black lady named Talonya Adams worked for then-Arizona Senate minority leader Katie Hobbs in 2015. Ms. Adams took an approved family leave shortly after she discovered that male employees doing ostensibly the same work received higher pay and she had asked for a raise. Ms. Adams was informed that the Senate would terminate her employment while she was on leave.
Ms. Adams sued both Katie Hobbs and the Senate alleging she was fired in retaliation for reporting the pay disparity. As a result of the lawsuit, two federal judges ruled in her favor and awarded her $2.75 million which was later reduced to $300,000 by state law The Senate also incurred $458,806 in legal fees. Thus, Arizona taxpayers have footed the bill for $758,806.
Going back to my original two questions, does Katie Hobbs’ actions reflect your moral values and beliefs and did her actions meet the expectations you have of someone holding the position of governor of Arizona? Obviously, there are undertones of racism and sex discrimination in the outcome of the case. Thus, my answer is “No.” What is yours?
