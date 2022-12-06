Bart Hillyer seems to know something I don’t ("Trust in a declining empire," Dec. 4, Page A7).
He seems to know that COVID-19 vaccines have had "questionable efficacy at preventing either infection by, or transmission of the virus.” Does he cite any sources for this stunning information? No. I’m to “look it up,” but not on Google.
The vaccine has prevented infection and transmission. Because the virus undergoes rapid mutation the vaccine can sometimes fail to prevent illness. This is like the flu vaccine, which is different every year based on the most current strains circulating.
Unless one believes that the CDC thrives on deception and lies, you can read about this at COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness | CDC. Mr. Hillyer, stick to legal matters. You are spreading disinformation about COVID and it helps no one. I personally know of five unvaccinated people who have died of COVID in our community but I know no one who was vaccinated and died of COVID. But this is just my experience.
Now, is the country going to hell in a handbasket? Yes, in large part because people say anything they feel like saying, true or not.
