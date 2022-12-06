Bart Hillyer seems to know something I don’t ("Trust in a declining empire," Dec. 4, Page A7).

He seems to know that COVID-19 vaccines have had "questionable efficacy at preventing either infection by, or transmission of the virus.” Does he cite any sources for this stunning information? No. I’m to “look it up,” but not on Google.



