Most people think of the United States Postal Service (USPS) in terms of mail or stamps because few understand the vital homeland security role it plays daily throughout the land. The following examples serve to prove that the postal service is actually an important part of what used to be called Civil Defense or the Home Guard.
One busy morning two years ago Kentucky letterman James Barton came upon a crowd in the street and as he drew closer he noticed a police officer struggling with another person. People in the crowd watched but did nothing to help. Barton, a former military policeman, stepped in to assist in the arrest and the incident ended without serious injuries.
In Texas last year, letter carrier Danny Thompson was walking his delivery route when he spotted a smoking air conditioner on the side of a house. He ran to the door and knocked. Two small children answered the door. Apparently two adults in the home were temporarily incapacitated. Thompson broke in and led the occupants to safety.
Around the same of year time Florida letter carrier Pam Pontius spotted two men in a van moving about the area and acting suspiciously. She recalled that criminals had been casing homes in the area seeking elderly victims to exploit.
Because of her the police and they were able to intervene and safeguard local residents. In Ohio USPS carrier Jason Jones was walking his mail route when he noted that an older resident didn’t greet him as usual. Then he noticed that yesterday’s mail was still in the box. Jones called authorities and his quick action actually saved the man’s life.
Hundreds of documented similar reports can be found on the internet highlighting the “above and beyond” attitude of many USPS employees. Unfortunately, their extra efforts on our behalf often are often unappreciated by USPS management and the media. Their individual and collective heroics form the foundation of the agency’s high level of trust…a reputation not enjoyed by other American bureaucracies.
Mandated initially in the 18 th century by the U.S. Constitution, the USPS has loyally served Americans since Benjamin Franklin was named the first Postmaster General in 1775. Since that time, postal employees have dauntingly carried the mail to almost every nook-and- cranny in the nation. At the same time local and regional post offices became important fixtures of many American towns and neighborhoods. The USPS is a major player in today’s trillion-dollar mail delivery industry. Committed to public service, USPS’s 700,000 employees (including 100,000 military veterans) link over 160 million American businesses and households to their medications, gift cards, invoices, newspapers, payments, checks, packages, health information, test kits, books, love notes, clothing, magazines, personal and other vital “stuff” on a regular basis.
While doing so they also enhance the level of safety and security for their customers simply by moving about our communities. COVID-19 and questionable management now threatens the agency’s future and the postal service direly needs immediate help.
Congress has underfunded the USPS since 1989 when it decided to make it the nation’s only “self-sustaining” federal agency. Congress also imposed another decision on the agency forcing it to pre-pay pension and medical costs of employees decades in advance; a mandate shared by no other federal bureaucracy. Both policies mean that the USPS has to live within the limits of its revenue flow even though it must end each fiscal year with a loss.
Only the creative minds in Washington D.C. could write such a bizarre script. Only Congress can solve the problem. The USPS needs funding now if it is to mai ntain traditional services while monitoring the health and safety of American hometowns. Without USPS moving around town many traffic crashes, fires, explosions, unconscious people, smoke, dangerous animals, missing children, abandoned pets, drunk drivers, unresponsive residents, funnel clouds, wires down, missing adults, and other serious situations may go unreported and evolve to more dangerous proportions.
If you believe that Congress should give priority to funding the U.S. Postal Service now, please contact your congressional representatives as soon as possible.