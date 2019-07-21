In a recent letter, a reader responding to “Why do Trump supporters continue to support him” stated that he did so because he shared Trump’s values. I started thinking about what values he might be referencing: honesty, truthfulness, integrity, respect, compassion, belief in democracy, rule of law, business acumen or perhaps leadership?
It is difficult to think he meant honesty, truthfulness, or integrity. Trump’s lies have numbered in the thousands. As far as integrity, we need only look at his female relationships. His extra marital affair caused the breakup of marriage one; and we know he cheated on his third with a prostitute, not to mention questionable relationships with other women.
Respect for others? We heard Trump say he could grab any woman in the crotch if he wanted, we saw him ridicule a disabled reporter, we’ve heard him denigrate Sen. McCain’s heroism.
How about compassion and kindness? In 2015, he recommended the murder of the innocent wives and children of terror suspects; his current policies regarding refugees have left children torn from parents. We saw his failure to timely reach out to the families of the four soldiers killed in Niger.
Maybe belief in democracy? Trump has ridiculed democratic world leaders while expressing admiration for fascist regimes including Putin, who has harassed and jailed opponents, and Duterte, whose policies have left 7,000 dead in the Philippines.
Trump called Xi Jinping a “very good man,” yet Xi has jailed journalists and promoted religious intolerance.
We are left with business acumen and leadership. We have learned that most of Trump’s money came from his father. We are also aware of over 3,000 lawsuits and hundreds of liens filed against him, most for non-payment of bills including his personal driver, a Philadelphia cabinet maker, a paint seller, a drapery business in Las Vegas, and the list goes on. Do we value a businessman who fails to pay his creditors? Leadership does not cut it either.
A good leader surround himself with qualified, honest people. The number of his associates and appointees who have either pleaded guilty to illegal acts (nine to date), resigned or have been charged with misconduct (11 to date) continues to grow. Turnover in this administration is the highest in history.
Obviously, leadership or business acumen is not the value the writer meant.
So my question goes unanswered. Exactly what value is the writer talking about?
Linda Harter, Green Valley