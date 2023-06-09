He has a history of stiffing hard-working construction people. He gave out NBC's money as his own on a reality show. As he arrived at the White House, he had to pay $25 million to settle fraud claims about his fake university. He paid millions in fines that shut down his fraudulent, fake charity. His business has been criminally convicted of fraud. His CFO just came out of Rykers Island. His campaign chairman spent time in federal prison. His campaign manager is awaiting trial. His daughter and her husband were granted security clearances on the highest level when they were deemed to be security risks. A Saudi prince dissected a journalist alive and he helped him hijack professional golf to generate business for his resorts. Forget about him having to pay off hookers.
Locally, Steve Bannon came here to steal money he said was being used to build a border wall. We have a local campaign headquarters passing out "Let’s go Brandon" stickers that wants us to believe that the filthy banner with the “f-word" sitting next to them on our corner has nothing to do with them. ("Not Our Message,” Eileen Wilson, May 28). They regularly shout vulgarity at passing motorists, one of them shakes a Bible and crucifix at you if you don't honk.
We have people watching a "news' channel that has been fined astronomical sums for LYING! Then you ask why Joe Biden didn't "bring us together.” Bottom line is we think you've lost your minds and you are the worst thing to ever happen to modern America.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone