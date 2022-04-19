I want to shout out a huge “Thank You” to all who came to my aid on April 14 after a car knocked me off my bike as I was completing a left turn onto Portillo from Continental.
Having sustained a head injury and concussion, I was not fully aware of everything that was happening around me except that by the time the ambulance left with me for Banner trauma center, it appeared that quite a few wonderful folks had stopped by to lend a hand.
Thank you to all of the first responders, law enforcement officers, SAV and kind neighbors for being there for me. Special thanks to the people who helped me phone my husband and those who helped my husband load my bike into his car.
I especially appreciated the woman who approached me as I lay on the ground to assure me I had done nothing wrong. All the staff I met at Banner were very kind, concerned and professional.
My face is a real mess right now but I expect to make a full recovery. I want to remind drivers that just stopping at a stop sign is not enough! You must stop long enough to first look carefully around the intersection before proceeding! And cyclists, my helmet saved my brain, so please don’t forget to wear yours! It is truly a life and death issue.
