I heard that at least two of the victims in Uvalde, Texas, died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Likely, these people were shot at the beginning of this disaster and languished for over an hour before medical help could get to them.
There is a way to determine how many other students died between the time they were shot and the police finally breached the door and eliminated the danger and it's possible that many of them could have been saved also with timely removal of the danger.
There are forces in this country that would take away all guns from all civilians (except, of course, those who would continue to make large political contributions) and they have been the main voice for "Red Flag Laws" (completely unconstitutional) and other "bans" on standard capacity magazines and "semi-automatic sporting rifles" (which they hysterically call "weapons of war" to blind the masses).
There's a bumper sticker that reads "When seconds count, the police are only minutes away."
While mental health seems to be a significant issue in these events (along with psychotropic drugs) the one thing that can positively effect outcomes is armed teachers/administrators at the school who are trained and willing to protect their students in the seconds that count! There is no reason to prevent this except it doesn't fit the anti-gunners agenda. They cannot admit that guns can be used for good and can save lives. This would take away their "ammunition" to tell us how terrible guns are and that we should all voluntarily gives ours up so that that everyone would be safe.
