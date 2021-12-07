NABUR (Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect) is a place to share the news with your community, to connect with your neighbors and to stay in-the-know about what’s happening in your backyard.
There are more than 2,600 members in the Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun NABUR community. Many have raised questions and concerns about vaccines and boosters. Here’s what we know now:
If vaccines work, why is the CDC recommending boosters?
The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines effectively reduce — but don't eliminate — the risk of disease, hospitalization and death. A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that two-dose mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 is 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations and disease.
Vaccines have proven to wane in effectiveness over time, which in part has prompted the call for boosters.
According to the CDC, “Public health experts are starting to see reduced protection, especially among certain populations, against mild and moderate disease.”
The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for those 18 and older at least six months after receiving the primary Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and two months after receiving the primary Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Why are there high transmission rates in areas where people are highly vaccinated?
There could be several reasons.
Dr. Karen Edwards, chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, told Healthline that states in areas with high vaccination rates can still experience surges.
“Some of the most likely factors are that as the weather gets colder, more people are gathering indoors and in closer proximity to each other, which facilitates transmission between individuals. There may also be less adherence to mask-wearing, good hygiene, and social distancing, which combined with more indoor activities, will increase opportunities for infection, especially among the unvaccinated,” she said.
Edwards said case rates don’t tell the whole story because vaccinated people with “breakthrough infections'' inflate the numbers. These cases tend to be milder than those among the unvaccinated.
Do antibodies from a previous infection give me more protection than vaccines?
Antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection give you a level of protection, but research from a Johns Hopkins Medicine study indicates that the vaccine paired with a previous infection provides more robust protection than natural immunity alone.
“A study of COVID-19 infections in Kentucky among people who were previously infected with SAR-CoV-2 shows that unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus," according to the CDC.
The vaccine doesn’t prevent one from becoming infected or transmitting the virus. Why get it?
Vaccinated people are far less likely to become infected, and their risk of transmission is significantly lower. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, "Nearly everyone in the United States who is getting severely ill, needing hospitalization, and dying from COVID-19 is unvaccinated.”
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation in September showed that more than 280,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States from June through August 2021 could have been prevented by vaccination.
More information on vaccine efficacy:www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/index.html