He said it Sep 15, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. At a campaign rally last week Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, said, “Now I can be really vicious!”He wants your vote.Mike DantGreen Valley What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald Trump Rally Vote United States Of America Politics Mike Dant President Search What does the Green Valley/Sahuarita area need next? You voted: A mid-level restaurant, like Chilis, Red Robin or Panera. Light industry to keep jobs in the area. More retail so we don't have to go to Tucson. Better and more mass transit options. All of the above. Vote View Results Back southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com