Thank you to Dr. Kent D. Miller for his revealing review of Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C) (“Take care in choosing Medicare plans,” Page A7, March 23).
He has accurately described the downsides of Medicare Advantage plans that are not mentioned in sales pitches.
Those downsides are: time-consuming pre-authorization process for expensive services and treatments, and limited provider networks that may preclude access to the best care available. In short, a purchaser might be trading coverage for routine and relatively inexpensive care (eye and hearing exams, and modest dental coverage) for access to state-of-the-art treatments which may save the quality of life if not life itself (e.g. Mayo Clinic). The reason most of us need and purchase insurance is to cover vital costs we otherwise couldn’t afford.
Having worked in health policy both in private and public (Veterans Administration) sectors, I heartily agree with Dr. Miller, and applaud his effort in bringing this important information to members of our community.
Note that Miller states the Centers for Medicare Services is investigating Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans for "fraudulent advertising" in those ubiquitous ads by sports figures and other celebrities which never mention the serious limitations of these plans.
