Voting is a right. So imagine my surprise when members of our state Legislature tried to pass HCR 2033. This bill which would have decertified Arizona’s 2020 electors. Let me rephrase that: It would have canceled our votes.
Lupe Diaz was a sponsor of this bill. He represents LD14 and is a candidate for state House for the new LD19, which includes parts of Green Valley. He is currently pushing a fallacious documentary titled “2000 Mules.”
The film, produced by a convicted felon, says that ballot boxes were stuffed with presumably fake ballots. There is absolutely no evidence to support the film’s outrageous claims, but Diaz continues to perpetuate the lies. Why would he do that? I’ll tell you why: Diaz wants to cancel our votes. Ultimately, HCR 2033 intended to destroy democracy. We are fortunate that it did not pass. But the legislators who sponsored this bill are still in office. There must be some accountability.
I plan to vote for his opponent who lives in Green Valley. Sanda Clark is a political outsider who escaped communism and came to the US. She will never take our freedoms or the sanctity of the vote for granted. She will fight for democracy. She understands what is at stake. Mr. Diaz does not.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone