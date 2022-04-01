As an individual GVR Board member and speaking for myself, not the Board or GVR, I want to personally congratulate our five new Board members and look forward to working with each one of them.
Also, big thanks go to the Nomination and Election Committee and our liaison, Nanci Mayo, for providing a perfectly marvelous election process. There are a lot of volunteers on all our committees, the board, along with staff that worked very hard this past year.
This new Board now stands on the precipice of opportunities during the next few years due to the solid work of staff, committees, Boards over the last few years, that has sadly been overlooked due to the animus expressed within our community over that same period. At this year’s Annual Meeting of GVR Inc. our president and CEO outlined many of those accomplishments. Let’s celebrate those successes and not gloss over them.
The good someone does is forgotten as soon as they leave the room and a new glitter, substantive or not, presents itself; however, any disagreements, mistakes, and non-conformity become gossip and fodder forever.
Hopefully, this year all of us will be able to better distinguish policy from administration and implementation. We need to understand that committee members are selected for their expertise; desire to serve, and meetings should be facilitated by their chairperson with findings reported back to the Board. Committees and Board should function without their work being denigrated, especially by those that have not put in the hours of labor and/or meeting attendance.
A watch word for this year might be comity, defined as “a state or atmosphere of harmony or mutual civility and respect,” and I add compassion.
Please remember, Board members are volunteers elected by the membership, represent them, and are a mere reflection of those that elected them. Be kind to yourselves, those around you, and those that serve you. If you disagree, state your differences in a respectful manner after trying to understand the motivation behind the proposal and then suggesting plausible alternatives, with an eye towards compromise wherever possible.
Yes, this year GVR is on the precipice, teed up, and primed for an excellent few years with a great staff, good Board, and superb membership. Let’s not blow it. GVR is one of the best recreational values in the United States. Keep it and make it better.
Ted Boyett is a member of the GVR Board of Directors and the former secretary.
