As chair of the Nominations and Elections Committee of the GVR Board I would like to encourage all members to take some time to learn about the candidates asking for your vote in the upcoming election. Every year there is a turnover of four directors on the 12-member Board. Each member is elected for a three-year term. This year we have nine candidates vying for these four spots.
The 2023 GVR Voter Information Pamphlet has gone out as part of your current GVR Now, which can also be viewed on the www.gvrec.org website. This will also connect you to interviews with each candidate on YouTube.
Further, we will be sponsoring two candidate forums: Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 27 at 5 p.m., both at West Center. Additionally candidates will be available to speak to personally before and after the regular Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 22, come around 1:30 or stay after 4 pm.
Your GVR Board of Directors is tasked with figuring out how best to spend your dues, and with setting the course for future projects. So I am asking you to take some time to learn about these candidates so that you can make an informed decision about who you want to represent you on the Board for the next three years.
