As chair of the Nominations and Elections Committee of the GVR Board I would like to encourage all members to take some time to learn about the candidates asking for your vote in the upcoming election. Every year there is a turnover of four directors on the 12-member Board. Each member is elected for a three-year term. This year we have nine candidates vying for these four spots.

The 2023 GVR Voter Information Pamphlet has gone out as part of your current GVR Now, which can also be viewed on the www.gvrec.org website. This will also connect you to interviews with each candidate on YouTube.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?