I just finished reading the word salad submitted by the six GVR board members who voted against the recommendation of the CEO to install security cameras at all GVR recreation centers ("What do GVR members think about cameras?" Page A6, June 14).
I end up being dumbstruck, but not surprised, that their best thought is go to membership with a survey.
The letter was a response to Director Kathy Bachelor’s view that security is about keeping members safe, and the attempt to minimize that concern, voiced by Director Bart Hillyer, is short-sighted.
Security is an operational issue that derives from an overall risk assessment of the facilities. The CEO and staff along with competent outside professionals reviewed plans as to the best way to mitigate the risks at a reasonable cost. These plans were then presented to the board for their allocation of funds.
When another incident like November’s assault were to happen, and cameras are not installed, it will result in a significant liability issue for GVR. Though the cameras would not be monitored they would store a video recording for 30 days should the need arise.
The recommendation by the board majority to put out a survey to membership (which was to be led by Director Hillyer) only kicks the can down the road. The board was elected to make these decisions, not keep referring them back to the electorate. It is time for the GVR Board to think about the good of the membership rather than trying to score points with a small minority of members who seem to want to never spend money on anything, including their own and loved ones' safety.
