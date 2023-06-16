I just finished reading the word salad submitted by the six GVR board members who voted against the recommendation of the CEO to install security cameras at all GVR recreation centers ("What do GVR members think about cameras?" Page A6, June 14).

I end up being dumbstruck, but not surprised, that their best thought is go to membership with a survey.



