I understand that in Southern Arizona in order for a newspaper to thrive — or just stay in business — it must not alienate those who pay to read the newspaper. Southern Arizona is known to lean slightly to the right politically. Often, the Green Valley News seems to do its best to span the divide between right and left.
Regrettably, it is not difficult to find the true soul of the GV News: far right. An example of this is revealed in the April 16 From the Editor, “Ciscomani’s first GV visit.”
Editor Dan Shearer furnishes the reader with a good deal of straight information. But then… during his tête-à-tête with Rep. Ciscomani, there is discussion about Social Security and Medicare… whether they will remain “solvent." Ciscomani insists solvency is a top priority. The word “solvency” in this regard is considered by Democrats as Republican doublespeak for reducing or eliminating the two social programs. Of course, Mr. Ciscomani “rejects the narrative that Republicans want to take an ax to the programs.”
And here it is… “‘After the State of the Union when it was pretty clear that both sides wanted the same thing, that took that talking point away from some who wanted to lie about it,’ Ciscomani said.” Editor Shearer then attempts to clarify by writing, “That’s a reference to Biden’s assertion during the speech that the GOP was going after those programs. He was shouted down (and shouted at) by Republicans and quickly backed off, saying, ‘Apparently, it’s not going to be a problem.’”
Wow. Anyone who listened to President Biden’s SOTU address knows that when Biden brought up Social Security and Medicare as issues that Republicans have for years talked about doing away with — and he was shouted AT (not shouted down). Joe Biden successfully suckered the Republican rabble rousers in the stands into actually repudiating their own position. If Republicans will stand and shout that they will never get rid of the two programs, Biden got them to say exactly what he wanted them to say.
President Biden did not "quickly back off,’ as Mr. Shearer writes. He simply and effectively pointed out the monumental hypocrisy of those who would eliminate the Social Security and Medicare that so many of us have spent our lives paying for and love.
It was quite a remarkable sleight of hand to try to reverse exactly what happened during the State of the Union address. It is why I suggest that the words in this article reveal the real right-wing soul of the Green Valley News.
However, if this letter-to-the-editor is actually printed, it will be a testament that Dan Shearer does his best to walk a fine line — the line between ingratiating his majority readers, and telling the truth.
