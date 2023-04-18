I understand that in Southern Arizona in order for a newspaper to thrive — or just stay in business — it must not alienate those who pay to read the newspaper. Southern Arizona is known to lean slightly to the right politically. Often, the Green Valley News seems to do its best to span the divide between right and left.

Regrettably, it is not difficult to find the true soul of the GV News: far right. An example of this is revealed in the April 16 From the Editor, “Ciscomani’s first GV visit.”



