Normally, I’d let sleeping dogs lie, but two letters in the May 17 Green Valley News wander so far from fact that some correction is necessary.

First, semiautomatic rifles have been available for public sale since 1907, and are not “assault rifles” or “weapons of war." The popular AR-15 was, in fact, designed as a light sporting rifle, and its design was sold as such by its patentee, Armalite, to Colt, who later added the full-auto feature when they proposed the design to the military. The civilian version is sold mostly in its original .223 caliber, which is essentially a varmint cartridge, and not capable of “tearing an animal to shreds."



