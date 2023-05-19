Normally, I’d let sleeping dogs lie, but two letters in the May 17 Green Valley News wander so far from fact that some correction is necessary.
First, semiautomatic rifles have been available for public sale since 1907, and are not “assault rifles” or “weapons of war." The popular AR-15 was, in fact, designed as a light sporting rifle, and its design was sold as such by its patentee, Armalite, to Colt, who later added the full-auto feature when they proposed the design to the military. The civilian version is sold mostly in its original .223 caliber, which is essentially a varmint cartridge, and not capable of “tearing an animal to shreds."
People buying new or used guns from licensed dealers must fill out a lengthy Form 4473 for each gun, and are subject to an instant federal background check.
“When Congress passed the Second Amendment, it applied to single-shot muskets.” Actually, no. Even in the 18th century, multi-shot firearms existed. When Congress passed the First Amendment, there was no TV or internet, and yet freedom of speech still applies to all media…so far.
In regard to the second writer’s claim that "the militia” was simply the precursor to the National Guard, and was intended to be employed under government direction, this is in error, and has been ruled in error by the Supreme Court. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is an individual right, and is especially applicable when government intrusion becomes antithetical to individual rights. We are an armed population because we intend to be a free population.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone