I realize these letters are “opinion,” but Patrick Finucane’s diatribe against guns really needed some fact-checking (“Remembering when guns weren’t the measure of a man,” Page A6, July 7).
No, “anyone” can’t legally buy a gun in this country. And, no, “machine guns” nor any automatic weapon cannot legally be purchased (and the term “assault rifle” is a misnomer). I say legally, because of course anyone can buy illegal weapons, and that is why banning all firearms sales would be useless. And Mr. Finucane, gun-ownership isn’t about “manliness,” but a little quirk unknown by some called personal responsibility. If you think the police are going to protect you in your home, then sir, you are beyond naïve.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley