I am a gun owner; I own a Ruger Blackhawk, a long-barrel revolver, and a small-caliber rifle. I do not possess any military or assault-style weapons, and see no reason to do so. I hit what I aim at, I know where my guns are, within reach at night, and aside from the fun of practicing, my weapons are for protection.
Here is my list of opinions on the eight bills in the House Judiciary package, page A10, issue of Sunday, June 5:
1. H.R. 3015: Good idea, should be 21 for purchase of any firearm; 18 with legal guardian present signing permission.
2. H.R. 2280: Redundant, a nice addition to the writer’s resume.
3. H.R. 3088: OK – all should have serial number, sale of any without one should be banned.
4. H.R. 748: Redundant – well-meaning but ineffective. Doesn’t apply to current problems.
5. H.R. 6370: Redundant, good for a resume.
6. H.R. 130: Redundant, but present law should be amended with increases in fines/penalties.
7. H.R. 5427: OK, but doesn’t apply to current problems.
8. H.R. 2510: Doesn’t address current problems but OK as long as it grandfathers for already in possession but not for sales,
H.R. 748 and H.R. 130 are responses tragic losses and both seek to address important issues, but there are already laws on the books which need to be repealed and rewritten or amended in severity.
I do not understand why this response to the horrendous mass shootings is not approached as a bipartisan issue. The victims didn’t even have a chance to choose their affiliation and it should not enter into attempts at keeping our children safe.
