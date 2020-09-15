I am one of the grateful ones. Since GVR re-opened Santa Rita Springs pool, I have been back in the water. Each day I am grateful that the GVR staff has taken conservatives steps to make it possible for members to safely exercise again.
It is disappointing to know that the stress of these times has resulted in bad behavior toward GVR employees throughout the organization. In my experience, they are polite, conscientious and unobtrusive about maintaining the protocols for member safety.
One thing that the pandemic has not changed is the expectation of civil behavior and good manners. Thank a GVR employee the next time you see one!
Kathy Babcock
Green Valley