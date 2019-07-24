At my age, I’ve had my share of hospitalizations in different states and countries and I’ve spent 15 years on a large suburban hospital board.
A recent week in Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital showed me that we have an excellent hospital here in Green Valley. The staff demonstrated superb professionalism from the moment I walked in the door until I was able to walk out. From the doctors to the cleaning staff, everyone was focused on my best interests.
My stay also reawakened me to the incredibly compassionate profession of nursing. Admitted for a bowel restriction, I was subjected to some of the most painful, personally embarrassing and humiliating experiences I can remember.
The wonderful nurses on the second floor of the hospital dealt with my situation with grace, aplomb and, above all, humor. Nurses are, in my experience, underpaid and under-appreciated but they remain committed to serving their fellow man when needed most. We can never thank them enough.
We should all be thankful we have a first-class facility with a great professional staff and corps of nurses as fine as I’ve seen anywhere. As Grandma used to say, “Thank your lucky stars!”
Don Cassiday, Green Valley