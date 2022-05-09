The current debate re: COVID, and other subjects, is reminiscent of those who assemble in a circle to practice marksmanship. We have to do better.
Dr. Jonas Salk invented the polio vaccine and was recognized for his efforts via receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. If he were working in the present environment he would be vilified and accused of all kinds of horrible things. We need to recapture the spirit of the era in which he worked.
It is reasonable to think that we now have a statistical base which can be used to draw reasonable conclusions, i.e., which vaccines are the most effective? What is the life expectancy of vaccine induced immunity? What are the characteristics that distinguish the variants, how long does it take them to form and under what circumstances. Why are there geographical patterns to the outbreaks. What groups age and otherwise are most likely to be infected? If these and other data were calmly analyzed there should be a reasonable basis for policy making.
We are overdue for a mature, fact-driven review of government decrees, Executive Orders and mandates. Under what circumstances should Executive Orders be used, how long should they be effective and what are the trade-offs? Why isn’t a cost-benefit analysis made? Why aren’t these orders subject to legislative review and or a referral to the voters?
Taking these steps would require a change of behavior and use of language by most of our commentators and politicians. Are they up to it?
