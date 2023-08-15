Eighty-eight years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. Since then, Social Security has been the most successful social program in our history, lifting millions of Americans out of poverty. But with changing demographics, the financing model must be adjusted to prevent bankruptcy.
The last time Congress made changes to Social Security was 40 years ago. Unfortunately, Congressman Juan Ciscomani and his extremist Republican colleagues continue to threaten this program that millions of Americans rely on. Their proposed reform plan would mean less money for people who’ve worked their entire lives – all to protect a sweetheart tax deal for their wealthiest donors.
Let’s take a look at how the system works.
Social Security is a sacred trust. Working people contribute to Social Security with every paycheck. With those contributions, workers earn benefits for when they lose income due to retirement, disability, or death of a family member.
Nearly one in five Arizona residents — 1,433,237 people— receives Social Security. Almost half of Arizona seniors rely on Social Security’s guaranteed benefits for at least 50 percent of their income.
Rep. Ciscomani wants to break that guarantee. He is a proud member of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), a group that recently released its 2024 budget plan. Their plan would raise the retirement age to 69, which is equivalent to a 13 percent benefit cut. The RSC claims Americans should simply work longer. That’s not an option for the millions of Americans who work physically demanding jobs, are in poor health, or are forced out of the workforce by age discrimination.
Nor is that the only benefit cut in the Ciscomani/RSC plan. The plan changes the formula for how Social Security benefits are calculated so that middle class workers get less of what they pay in. This will turn Social Security into a flat, poverty level benefit that is no longer linked to how much you contributed during your working years.
Our Social Security system faces insolvency in about a decade, which will lead to an automatic reduction in benefits. Congress must act to protect this program, but the Ciscomani/RSC plan will gut Social Security as we know it.
The good news is that we can raise the needed revenue by requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share. Currently, 94 percent of workers pay into Social Security all year long. But people who make $1,000,000 a year stop contributing in February! If the wealthiest Americans pay into Social Security at the same rate as the rest of us, we can afford to not just protect Social Security, but also increase benefits.
Not only is Ciscomani plotting to cut Social Security’s earned benefits, he’s also sabotaging the program. Ciscomani and his Republican colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee recently released a budget that drastically cuts funding for the already severely underfunded Social Security Administration (SSA).
Since 2010, Congress has reduced SSA’s funding by 16 percent — even as the number of Social Security beneficiaries has grown by 22 percent. As a result, the agency has closed field offices and laid off thousands of workers. Beneficiaries are forced to wait hours at offices and on the phone to claim their hard-earned benefits. Tens of thousands of Americans a year die while waiting for a hearing to claim Social Security disability benefits.
The House Appropriations Committee budget would make an already unacceptable situation into a catastrophe by cutting SSA’s budget by a further $183 million. Ciscomani also voted for the Default on America Act, which would have made even larger cuts to SSA’s budget but thankfully did not become law.
By working to cut and sabotage Social Security, Ciscomani is serving the interests of his donors, not his voters. Democratic, Republican, and Independent voters are all overwhelmingly opposed to cutting Social Security. The people of Arizona’s sixth congressional district deserve a leader who will fight to protect and expand, never cut, Social Security’s guaranteed benefits.
Kirsten Engel is a former state senator, a 2022 Democratic candidate for Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, and a candidate for the same seat in the 2024 election.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone