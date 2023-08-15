Eighty-eight years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. Since then, Social Security has been the most successful social program in our history, lifting millions of Americans out of poverty. But with changing demographics, the financing model must be adjusted to prevent bankruptcy.

The last time Congress made changes to Social Security was 40 years ago. Unfortunately, Congressman Juan Ciscomani and his extremist Republican colleagues continue to threaten this program that millions of Americans rely on. Their proposed reform plan would mean less money for people who’ve worked their entire lives – all to protect a sweetheart tax deal for their wealthiest donors. 



Kirsten Engel is a former state senator, a 2022 Democratic candidate for Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, and a candidate for the same seat in the 2024 election.

