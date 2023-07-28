On June 21, the GVR e-blast came out with the survey results on the question of security cameras for recreation centers. The results showed over two-thirds of the membership wanted cameras, and of that number, over two-thirds said that they should be installed in the parking lots, entrances and walkways.
Based upon how the security camera question was handled by the board, there is really no need for directors, as they just return any sort of hard decision back to the membership.
Maybe this is the new way that GVR can be managed. The CEO can take any issue, provide a set of solutions, and then send out a survey — the most votes win. It would certainly lessen the ongoing board shenanigans.
Board members are voted in each year and tasked with the fiduciary responsibility toward the GVR corporation and, in turn, its members. They have access to the thoughtful professional opinions of staff, consulting professionals and legal opinions. Instead of making a decision, especially those that may be potentially unpopular to some members, the board is more than willing to dither and kick the can down the road.
If the board is unable and unwilling to make a decision relating to the personal safety of members and financial liability to the corporation due to potential lawsuits, maybe they should be disbanded, and all decisions go to a member vote.
Instead, I recommend that this board do their due diligence in actively listening to all professionals, conducting their own research and determining their own opinions, and stop following the lazy and ill-informed opinions of their “ringleader(s).”
