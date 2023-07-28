On June 21, the GVR e-blast came out with the survey results on the question of security cameras for recreation centers. The results showed over two-thirds of the membership wanted cameras, and of that number, over two-thirds said that they should be installed in the parking lots, entrances and walkways.

Based upon how the security camera question was handled by the board, there is really no need for directors, as they just return any sort of hard decision back to the membership.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?