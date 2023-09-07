You know having a neighbor you can count on is a real gift in these troubling times. Back in the early 1970s, Becky Mattson from Montana decided that neighbors across the country need to get to know one another on a more intimate level – more than just wave or hello. In 2003, the U.S. Senate agreed and passed a resolution declaring Sept. 28 as the official day to celebrate and honor your neighbor.
The Good Deeds Done Together Committee of the GVC Foundation Inc., along with the Green Valley Council invites you to:
1. Connect with your neighbor. Introduce yourself and say “hello.”
2. Invite your neighbors to join you for something fun. Gather around for an outdoor barbeque because the Latin word communitas, meaning “the spirit of community,” is measured by the number of meals shared.
3. Celebrate milestones in the lives of others, cheer them on and congratulate them.
4. Be Aware. Keep your eyes and ears open. Stay attentive to the safety and security of the people and homes near you. We are safer and stronger together.
5. Be Available. Show up to help and support your neighbors. This is utmost benefit of good neighboring.
Contact your HOA President and/or your HOA Green Valley Council Board of Representative member to find out if there is someone who needs your help for a special project.
Hats and Hat Buttons that can be worn on Good Neighbor Day can be picked up at the Green Valley Council Office beginning Monday, Sept. 25.
