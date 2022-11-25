There are things that each of us can do from time to time to improve the quality of life in America, in our towns and even on our own streets.
It's easy to get drawn into the constant barrage of criticism and cynicism prevalent in our current times. The endless onslaught of negativity can get downright depressing! Sadly, it seems that those who complain and criticize the most also tend to be least likely to help make things better. Perhaps the best way to combat this negativity is by refusing to participate in it to begin with.
Our limited time on this Earth is better-spent setting a good example for others by simply being good, civic-minded citizens. Pitch in, help your neighbor when you can, be involved only in constructive things, and make a positive difference in your community and in the lives of others. Be a part of the goodness that we know still exists in our fine nation.
Good citizenship may not be "trending" these days, but it's still one of the most important, most useful things Americans can both participate in and teach to their children and grandchildren.
