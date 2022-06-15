As a 25-year member of GVR, I recommend that every member read GVR CEO Scott Somer’s article, "Efficiencies,” on the cover of the June edition of GVR Now. I believe it's one of the best articles I have read from a GVR executive director/CEO.
I want to thank the committee that selected and recommended Somers for our CEO. In the few months he has already proven to me that he has common sense and management wisdom that GVR has needed for a long time. As most of you know, we have a very diversified retirement community that is greatly impacted by our winter GVR members and guests. We are not a Saddlebrook or Quail Creek. Our GVR dues are very reasonable for the many activities, etc., that are provided.
Managing GVR space inside and outside buildings has always been a challenge. The problem is compounded as most of us want to participate in activities in the morning and space is vacant at other times. I and others know that GVR staffing became top-heavy in recent years and items were purchased that were not necessary.
Somers has recognized that GVR has a mission that is different than in other retirement communities and that many, especially our population of elderly members who can no longer use GVR facilities, due to health problems, need to be heard and helped in any way possible.
