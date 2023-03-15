On Monday, I went to the Green Valley post office and Continental Safeway. After returning home I saw that a professionally printed sticker in black, red and white had been stuck to the front of our car.

In large letters the sticker said “F*** Biden” and in smaller letters below “And F*** You for Voting For Him.” It took several minutes of scrubbing to remove the sticker and adhesive. Our car has a “Proud to Be an Arizona Democrat” on the back and a “Voter Protection Not Voter Suppression” on the front. Someone may think they are clever for putting their rude sticker on our car, but I doubt that most people, of whatever political persuasion, would agree.



