On Monday, I went to the Green Valley post office and Continental Safeway. After returning home I saw that a professionally printed sticker in black, red and white had been stuck to the front of our car.
In large letters the sticker said “F*** Biden” and in smaller letters below “And F*** You for Voting For Him.” It took several minutes of scrubbing to remove the sticker and adhesive. Our car has a “Proud to Be an Arizona Democrat” on the back and a “Voter Protection Not Voter Suppression” on the front. Someone may think they are clever for putting their rude sticker on our car, but I doubt that most people, of whatever political persuasion, would agree.
We have neighbors who display their Trump flags and signs but the idea of defacing them has never occurred to me. Apparently, there is a person or persons who believe they have the right to deface the property of others. As a former deputy prosecutor, I have prosecuted someone who defaced an opponent’s campaign sign, and if this sticker had damaged our car that would have been criminal damage under Arizona law. Intolerance for opposing views when taken to extremes can have serious consequences.
