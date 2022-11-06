GM recently publicly announced that by the year 2035 it will phase out the manufacture of internal combustion engine (ICE) driven vehicles.
While that was certainly a politically correct position for their corporate board to take, it also set a definite date in time for their demise; evidently, their near-death experience in the 2009 bankruptcy court has been forgotten. Toyota and Hondas will be patiently waiting to see GM’s last gasp and sell their ICE vehicles to its former customers.
Both Toyota and Honda have both demurred from making such statements about the future of the auto industry and Robert Wimmer, one of Toyota’s executives, recently testified before the U.S. Senate that “there are tremendous challenges to all-electric vehicles in America, such as the availability of batteries, refueling stations, affordability, and consumer acceptance.”
Major electrical power outages in Texas and California has exposed electric usage problems in those states at their current level of available power levels when only 2% of the cars currently on the road are all electric. And, don’t forget, charging an electric vehicle on a home power system takes hours and increases your electric bill.
Toyota and Honda can see an oncoming train wreck in the all-electric vehicle industry and they are planning accordingly.
