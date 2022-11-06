GM recently publicly announced that by the year 2035 it will phase out the manufacture of internal combustion engine (ICE) driven vehicles.

While that was certainly a politically correct position for their corporate board to take, it also set a definite date in time for their demise; evidently, their near-death experience in the 2009 bankruptcy court has been forgotten. Toyota and Hondas will be patiently waiting to see GM’s last gasp and sell their ICE vehicles to its former customers.



