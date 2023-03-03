Bikes

Tom Wilsted with bikes headed for 0s3 Movement in Nogales.

Four local biking groups were overwhelmed by Green Valley and Sahuarita’s generosity over the past weekend. Their call for the donation of bikes and biking gear brought in nearly 200 bikes plus boxes and bags of parts, clothing and equipment. By the end of the first day of the drive, La Posada’s Community Center resembled one of the largest biking shops imaginable.

Donors brought bikes of all shapes and sizes. Some had barely been ridden while others needed air in the tires and others needed a bit more work to make them rideable. One donor didn’t have a bike to give so he bought a new bike to join Continental School’s Mountain Bike Club. Others brought in well-loved and well-maintained bikes that needed a new home because the owner no longer felt safe riding.



Tom Wilsted is one of the organizers of the bike event. 

