Four local biking groups were overwhelmed by Green Valley and Sahuarita’s generosity over the past weekend. Their call for the donation of bikes and biking gear brought in nearly 200 bikes plus boxes and bags of parts, clothing and equipment. By the end of the first day of the drive, La Posada’s Community Center resembled one of the largest biking shops imaginable.
Donors brought bikes of all shapes and sizes. Some had barely been ridden while others needed air in the tires and others needed a bit more work to make them rideable. One donor didn’t have a bike to give so he bought a new bike to join Continental School’s Mountain Bike Club. Others brought in well-loved and well-maintained bikes that needed a new home because the owner no longer felt safe riding.
The bike drive’s recipients were thrilled, excited and overwhelmed with the number of bikes and gear coming their way. Each group had its own special needs and interests. Continental School’s received additional mountain bikes to be used for training and weekend rides in the area. 0s3 Movement from Nogales received road and mountain bikes for their two riding teams along with additional bikes that will go to local youths and adults in need of transportation. Bicas Tucson chose bikes they could use in their youth and adult built-a-bike classes along with bikes that will go to riders who can’t afford a bike.
The bike drive would not have been a success without the support of many in the community. The four biking groups – the GVR Cycling Club, the Posada Pedalers, the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocates Committee and the Cyclists of Quail Creek — helped publicize the event and provided the volunteers to receive bikes and do minor adjustments. La Posada provided a venue to receive the bikes as well as providing many other services behind the scenes including housing early bike arrivals, providing meals for the volunteers and donor gift certificates to Posada Java. Finally, there needs to be a tip of the hat to Green Valley’s media. Both the Green Valley News and KGVY Radio along with Facebook broadcast bike drive news to the community assuring its success.
An event like the bike drive reminds everyone that community spirit and generosity are alive and well in America. With the help of many, bikes will get new riders and a new life on Arizona’s streets and roads.
Tom Wilsted is one of the organizers of the bike event.
