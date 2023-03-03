Last Wednesday at a Board of Directors meeting, Bart Hillyer was quoted as saying the Glass Artists Club makes “little things." It was an insulting, sexist and demeaning statement! Unfortunately, he and few other members are out to stop the advancement of this club! GVR was created to help and support all clubs requiring assistance. By the way, Bart, most of the clubs make “little things” as well as “large things." Our space limits us from making any “large things”!
The Glass Arts Club has been patiently waiting for (and working with) the Board for well over three years. After getting all the requirements presented to us by the Board in order, some members have decided we don't need the requested space at Santa Rita Springs (a space that has been sitting empty since the Computer Club moved out). They want to significantly reduce the architect's plans that had been presented months ago.
The planned space requirements at Santa Rita Springs is a far-sighted approach that will make it unnecessary to come back in a few years for an expansion because of our membership growth. By then, the prices for any expansion will have gone up significantly! GVR's CEO and CFO have assured the board that the funding will come from a reserve fund set up for this specific purpose and not result in a dues increase to its membership. This is a vital point that seems to have been overlooked by some.
