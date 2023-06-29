In September, we will honor the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People — those who live in the region and have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
This is our sixth annual event, and will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Desert Diamond Casino.
But before the planning begins, we want to hear your nominations. The window of opportunity is open until July 30.
The Green Valley News, Sahuarita Sun and Nogales International will honor people up and down Interstate 19 who are spark plugs in their communities — Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Among the honorees in 2022, were:
Irene Coppola, CEO for the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona but much more. She's the chair of the Green Valley Salvation Army advisory board and has played a role in raising thousands of dollars for the community.
Sue Eaton, a 13-year volunteer with the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, who makes all feel welcome.
Sue Johnson, who volunteers at an elementary school in Sahuarita and serves as a leader helping organize activities around town. She is also a board member for her HOA at Pueblo Estates, known as the most-decorated place in the community at Christmas.
Dr. Dawnie Kildoo, a recently retired dentist who gave back to the community in so many aways, including with Hands of a Friend, an organization that helps women and their children who have suffered from domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and elder abuse. She also gave her time and resources to help make dentures, put in crowns and replace the teeth of women who were abused in a domestic violence situation.
And Jean Kraley, a volunteer and familiar face at the Amado-Green Valley Community Food Bank for more than 10 years. She also volunteers at other local non-profits every week.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. (You can nominate yourself.) Also, include a few lines about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is July 30!
Send your nominations to me, Publisher Dru Sanchez, at: dsanchez@gvnews.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make our lives better.
We have sponsorships available to show your support for these game-changers along the I-19 corridor — I can answer any of those questions.
Last year’s event was exciting and successful. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by July 30!
