Earlier this year we partnered with Premier World Discovery on four get-aways as we climbed out of the pandemic.
They were a big success, with one trip still to take place in December to Vienna and the Christmas Markets of the Danube. Now, we’re planning four more for 2023!
The upcoming trips are Ireland (March), Holland (April), Maine Lighthouses and Landscapes (July) and New England Rails & Trails (September). They range from seven to 10 days, and Premier World Discovery, which shepherds about 10,000 travelers each year to locations across the globe, is in charge. The hard part (selecting and booking the best air travel, hotels and restaurants) is done for you.
You can find out more and ask questions at a no-obligation meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Green Valley Village, Suite 13. (The meeting room is in the village main office; Green Valley Village is at the southeastern corner of Esperanza Boulevard and La Canada.)
We had a good turnout at the last meeting with a Premier World Discovery representative, so please RSVP to me, Publisher Dru Sanchez, at 520-547-9722, or email dsanchez@gvnews.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone