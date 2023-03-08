“Forever Now” is an inspirational song dedicated by Michael Bublé to his children in which he tells them, “I'm always gonna lift you up and I'm never gonna let you down.” It captures the sentiment that our kids need all of the love and encouragement we can give them so that they can grow strong and self-confident.

We at the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun and the Nogales International try to do our part with our annual AZ19 Most Influential Youth awards ceremony. We celebrate all kinds of accomplishments — volunteers, scholarship winners, and innovators, and even those who perform big and small acts of kindness in their communities or neighborhoods. We want to cheer them on as they head into the future to one day become leaders.



