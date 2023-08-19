Today, we start down the path toward honoring dozens of local businesses as part of our AZ19 Readers Picks 2023. This is our fifth year to hold this popular event, which lets you nominate your favorite shop or service and then vote for it (and get your friends to vote, too!).
A big part of our interest in Readers Picks is that it encourages us to Shop Local by focusing on the businesses in our backyard. Shopping local strengthens the community and supports your friends and neighbors.
Readers Picks honors their hard work, and you can help by telling us about your favorite dog groomer, nail salon, window cleaner, golf course, florist, teacher or food truck. Want more? How about your favorite place for date night, favorite waiter or waitress, dance studio or alarm company. If you like it, we probably have a category for it.
This is the time to applaud your favorite people, stores and services. Maybe it was above-and-beyond service or a kind word. Maybe it’s somebody who makes you feel welcome or runs a business with integrity.
Today, Aug. 20, marks the first day for nominations, and the window is open through Sept. 10. See the form on Page A9 today, or you can vote online at gvnews.com/readerspick. A nomination gets your favorite place a spot on the ballot. Then comes the voting by our readers Oct. 1-15. Look for a special section in the paper, and we’ll honor the winners at an event later this year.
AZ19 Readers Picks is a great way to support local businesses that have made your life better. It’s also a way to thank the hard-working people who serve us meals, work on our vehicles or keep our homes in tip-top shape. We hope you’ll participate one way or another this to send a message that local businesses are important and help our community remain vibrant and a great place to live!
