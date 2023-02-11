Brace yourself to read a lot of numbers. Hopefully, I can put them in context for you and explain some changes you’ll soon see.
Along with gas, groceries and a lot of other goods and services, it’s costing us much more to produce and deliver your newspaper.
In the past two years, the price of newsprint alone has gone up 30 percent, with more increases on the way. Labor and ink costs have gone up dramatically over the past year and we’ve absorbed all of these incremental increases.
We have always wanted to keep the Green Valley News as accessible to as many people as possible and that continues to be a priority. But in order to stay the course financially, we’ll be increasing costs.
Starting March 1, a one-year home-delivery subscription will go to $129. That’s a $25 annual increase, which is what we project to be our added costs. There is no new profit built into that number — it keeps us even. The cost of the paper at stores will go to $2.50 per issue (up from $2); free-standing racks will begin to be eliminated because they don’t have the capability of going to $2.50, and retrofitting is cost-prohibitive.
Paper costs have risen for many of the same reasons everything else is going up: Labor costs and supply-and-demand. The number of paper mills in the United States has decreased, making it more difficult and expensive to procure newsprint.
The good news in all of this? You’ll still have a local newspaper, and many communities can’t say that.
In January, Medford, Oregon, lost its local paper, the Mail Tribune. Medford is nearly four times the size of Green Valley and has a metro area of nearly a quarter-million.
A 2021 survey by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications showed newspapers now disappearing at an average of two per week. Other takeaways from the survey, released in early 2022:
•Since 2005, the U.S. has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025.
•More than 360 newspapers closed between the pre-pandemic months of late 2019 and the end of May 2022. “All but 24 of those papers were weeklies, serving communities ranging in size from a few hundred people to tens of thousands. Most communities that lose a newspaper do not get a digital or print replacement.”
•“The loss of local journalism has been accompanied by the malignant spread of misinformation and disinformation, political polarization, eroding trust in media, and a yawning digital and economic divide among citizens. In communities without a credible source of local news, voter participation declines, corruption in both government and business increases, and local residents end up paying more in taxes and at checkout.”
•Digital-only news sites aren’t cutting it despite an increase in corporate and philanthropic funding, and there are few of them.
•“More than a fifth of the nation’s citizens live in news deserts—with very limited access to local news—or in communities at risk of becoming news deserts. Seventy million people live in the more than 200 counties without a newspaper, or in the 1,630 counties with only one paper—usually a weekly—covering multiple communities spread over a vast area.”
•Newsroom employment has declined by almost 60 percent since 2005.
The survey goes on, but now you can better understand why we need to increase our prices. More than that, however, we need your support to keep your local paper strong.
You might not always agree with our decisions or what you read, but when a community loses its newspaper, it loses its voice and all sorts of issues follow. We are committed to not allowing this to happen.
The at-home delivery price of $129 annually puts each paper at $1.24, less than half the in-store price of $2.50 per issue. There is an EZ Pay option that will bill you monthly if coming up with $129 at once is too much. Contact our office for more information on EZ Pay.
The Green Valley News has always enjoyed strong reader support and we trust this will continue, along with our commitment to bring you local news, conversation, information and insights. In the end, the paper is what the community is willing to put into it.
Thank you for continuing this journey with us.
— Dru Sanchez, publisher