It wasn’t quite the ending we were expecting, but we’re fine with it.
Just a few days shy of heading home from his third trip to Ukraine, my brother Pat finally came to a screeching halt two hours out of Odessa.
Or at least his van did.
Vito, as we all dubbed it, finally gave up the ghost.
“Bad news, I am a couple hours north of Odessa in a very small town,” Pat wrote Monday. “Vito has had it. The driveshaft has been banging real bad and just kept getting worse until I thought it would come through the floor. I was able to get it to a mechanic, and using the translation app he told me it would be a long and expensive repair and that it would need to go to Odessa for the replacement parts. Basically, I am stranded at a gas station. Luckily, there is a restaurant next door… Pretty sure I can make it to Krakow for my flight on Friday if I start walking soon!”
Last we heard, a tow truck was on the way to take him to Odessa with hopes of getting it fixed in a day or two. If not, he hops a train for Poland.
Lots of rockets
Pat had big plans to crisscross the country with a couple of more generators and other supplies before heading out of the country. But even with those plans cut short, his two months in Ukraine have been incredibly productive. He spent much of the time well within close range of Russian bombs and soldiers.
At one point in February, he was about 10 miles from Bakhmut, the site of fierce fighting then and now. He delivered supplies and aided a wounded soldier in an area known to be hot and getting hotter.
“Definitely need our vests for this one,” he wrote to all of us before heading there.
He said they found soldiers recovering in a run-down Soviet-era building in bunk beds “that looked like they were out of the 1940s.”
Then he dropped on us one of the creepiest messages of his trip:
“I totally forgot to mention, about five miles out of Kherson, there were all these farm fields. I noticed these strange metal things sticking up everywhere. My first thought was they were rockets stuck nose-first in the ground. But after seeing about 60 of them I thought no way. Then I slowed down and looked at a close one. YES, they were unexploded Russian rockets all over this field, which explains the huge groundhog mounds I saw — rockets exploded. I saw more today than you could ever imagine. As I write this, bombs are going off all around. I just pulled the curtains closed to slow down the glass if one hits too close. More broken windows in this city than good ones.”
It’s about people
Several times over the past couple of weeks Pat has mentioned how he’s looking forward to coming home, yet his enthusiasm for what he’s doing has only grown with each passing day. Much of that can be attributed to the people he has met and befriended.
“These people amaze me,” he wrote. “They really just accept life’s problems and just meet them head-on.”
He has sent us photos of young boys making a bit of money by washing car windows at intersections; of elderly people near tears as they receive generators or briquettes for heating; rescued animals grateful for food and a warm lap. Small and big acts of kindness that will never be forgotten.
Then, he has days like this: “I made the mistake of going to the train station after midnight the other day. That’s when they unload the dead and wounded soldiers. It’s unbelievable. Everyone I know has had someone killed. Friend or family.”
Still, he has held up well; it’s too early to tell when he’ll return but he’s open to it if he thinks he can still be a help.
That probably isn’t in question, at least not by others doing similar work across Ukraine — Pat discovered recently that he’d been dubbed “king of the road” by some for his actions the past couple of months and knowledge of entry and exit points.
Our role in this has remained the same: Take Pat’s temperature, and make sure he checks in and is taking care of himself. Heap on top of that plenty of the family’s trademark gallows humor. A recent example:
Pat wrote, “These soldiers sent me a message to meet them at a McDonald’s in Kharkiv to drop stuff off to them. I got all excited. Only had a hotdog today. Then they tell me it’s closed because it’s blown up.”
Our reply: “It might have been blown up but I guarantee you the shake machine was already out of order.”
— Dan Shearer