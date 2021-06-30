ADOT’s failure to do its job for two decades left several businesses and a home in Amado heavily damaged and cost all of us an Arizona landmark.
But they don’t want to take responsibility for it. And, legally, they don’t have to.
A freak storm dumped a half-foot of rain in a very short period over Labor Day weekend 2018. The washes quickly filled then overflowed as the rushing water hit a 10-foot high pile of dirt and debris plugging up the passage under the Sopori Wash Bridge.
The Arizona Department of Transportation was responsible to keep the culverts clear and didn’t do it — for 20 years. We could only verify 10 years as we pulled maintenance records; a longtime Santa Cruz County flood plain employee who regularly monitored the area said it was closer to 20. ADOT never disputed a word of our reporting.
The weeks and months after the flood were miserable for lots of people — businesses owners who were flooded out, ADOT workers who knew they were guilty as sin and wouldn’t admit it, and us as we continued to hammer away at an agency that kept its pathetic leader from reporters.
Over the past few months, three of the four lawsuits filed against ADOT have been settled out of court. The two parties whose cases we have in hand received a pittance. The owner of the historic Cow Palace restaurant, now a shell of itself, has not settled.
We don’t know yet how much ADOT’s reckless actions will end up costing taxpayers but we do know that terms of the settlement means the agency admits no responsibility.
Yet shortly after the flood, lots and lots of big trucks showed up to haul dirt and mature vegetation out from under the bridge — a job ADOT should have been doing annually for the previous 20 years.
Last week, I asked an ADOT flack how the agency’s approach to maintenance has changed as a result of the Amado situation.
His reply: “ADOT processes and procedures regarding highway design, operation and maintenance conform to national standards.”
Never mind that I didn’t ask about highway design. So I asked whether the national standard was to perform maintenance every decade or so, as apparently had been done in Amado.
I then asked (twice) to speak to John Halikowski, head of ADOT and chief lapdog for Gov. Doug Ducey.
Still awaiting a reply, but they’ve kept a tight circle around him for nearly three years and I don’t expect that to change.
Halikowski, in case it’s not ringing a bell, is the guy responsible for that extra $32 vehicle registration fee we’ve all been paying the past couple of years.
In 2018, the Legislature OK’d the fee to help pay for DPS officers but lawmakers failed to cap it. They were told it would be around $18 and trusted the final number to Halikowski.
Halikowski, who was appointed to his job by Ducey, thought he’d help out his boss by nearly doubling the fee — millions more for state coffers without imposing a tax.
In 2019, I wrote out a mile-long list of questions we had for the ADOT boss, none of which were answered. Today, I just have one. Deep in the lawsuits was buried the fact that ADOT had been warned by bridge inspectors that the culverts were clogged — years before the flooding. Why didn’t ADOT act?
We’ll never know because Halikowski has no intention of answering for this travesty. His communications team is making sure he never has to.
— Dan Shearer