Editor's note: This column originally published in 2012, but it's timely and we need a laugh these days, so we're rerunning it with minor changes. Got a favorite (awful) toy from your past? Feel free to share: dshearer@gvnews.com.
When I was in college I knew a guy named Rich who had a tiny bluish-purple dot right on the end of his nose.
I lost track of him nearly 30 years ago, but if I ever run into Rich again I’ll know him by the dot — because it’s going to be there forever. Rich was the victim of a good toy gone bad. The dot came from an art set that encourages kids to create with indelible ink and needles, (not unlike a tattoo parlor, I guess — only you’re supposed to use paper). In Rich’s case, his brother got mad at him one day and launched a loaded dart right into his schnoz.
Decades later, he’s no doubt still telling the story of the dot.
It’s too late for Rich, but we’re going to revisit some toy disasters before you finish your Christmas shopping in hopes of keeping your kids and grandkids a bit safer this year. Here are some of the worst toy ideas ever to hit the shelves.
TOYS THAT HURT
The ThingMaker: We actually owned this one, and in a house with six boys it’s a wonder we all survived it. The idea: Heat up metal molds to about 300 degrees (I’m not making this up), dump ThingMaker goop in them, and when they cool, you’ve got some very cool rubbery bugs. Unfortunately, few 10-year-old boys have the patience to wait for the cool-down, meaning dozens of rubber bugs with the consistency of hot lava routinely flew throughout our home.
Gilbert U-238 Atomic Energy Lab: This one came out about 1951, a bit before my time, but if you bought it for your kid or owned one your cool quotient just went way up in my book. The government unofficially endorsed this to encourage the more positive aspects of atomic energy. Included in the lab: four types of uranium ore, a Geiger counter, a cloud chamber where the paths of alpha particles traveled at 12,000 miles per second, and a comic book starring Dagwood Bumstead that taught kids how to split an atom. Mind you, this was a mere six years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Clackers: If you ever needed proof that your parents were trying to knock you off, get out your Clackers. That’s the toy with glass balls at the end of two short strings, with a ring in the middle. You get ’em going, and they smash into each other, making a clacking noise. Problems? Where do we begin. If they weren’t crushing your fingers, the balls were exploding into shards, impaling anything in their path. Sometimes the rope would break, sending the balls into a crowd. Later, Clackers were made with plastic, but kids were still routinely denting their faces with them. Schools all over the country banned Clackers, sending their popularity soaring. The FDA finally stepped in and put an end to the carnage.
Water Wiggle: This little piece of chaos was made by Wham-O, and the name fits. The idea was to hook your hose to the snakelike creature that in turn sprayed water as it danced in the air. Unfortunately, if you lived in a neighborhood with high water pressure, it became a truncheon, knocking out teeth and leaving welts on young bodies. The slogan on the box read, “Water Wiggle makes you giggle.” Not true. It was recalled in 1978.
Pogo Ball: If you were dumb enough to mount the Pogo Ball, you deserved all the hurt it doled out. Imagine the planet Saturn, and that’s what the Pogo Ball looks like. You stand on the “ring” and bounce and bounce and bounce until it either flings you head-first into the pavement or backward, leading to major spinal chord damage. It makes those BB guns and Swiss Army knives found under Christmas trees in the 1950s look positively harmless.
Swing Wing: Well, this was a new one for me, but it kept popping up during my, uh, research, and there’s a good chance it found its way into your home. But I hope not. The Swing Wing was, in short, a hula hoop for your head. You put on a beanie cap and start gyrating your head, sending two streamers round and round. Yep, that’s it. Some web sites suggest it was invented by an out-of-work chiropractor. If you’re web-savvy, check out the Swing Wing commercial from 1965 online. This toy brings new meaning to the word “pointless.”
The Sunshine Family: OK, I’m going to try not to be judgmental, and I’m going to fail miserably. The Sunshine Family were ... hippie dolls. There’s no getting around it. Dad wore a turtleneck and had long hair, mom wore Birkenstock knock-offs and no doubt grew the family’s stash of hemp in brightly painted flower boxes. Baby Sunshine was destined to nurse till she was 5 — about the same age she started wearing clothes. None of them bathed much (I’m speculating) and they ran a craft store (sold separately). If any of the above describes you today or in the ’70s when the Sunshine Family was dumped on us, you can always take solace in the fact that they (wisely) shunned all things disco. For that and that alone, the Sunshine Family rocked.