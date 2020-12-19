I almost feel sorry for Scott Somers.
He’s the new CEO at Green Valley Recreation; he starts Jan. 4.
Somers’ hiring was, by any measure, a big mess. The board interviewed him without knowing about (or acknowledging) a lawsuit surrounding his actions that cost his employer about $700,000.
Once the word was out, there were two rules laid down by the search committee:
1. Don’t ask him about it during the interview. (Each board member was given three vetted questions. No going off script.)
2. If he brings it up, let him spin it anyway he wants. He did, and he did. GVR’s response? “No problem here!”
But there is a problem, and it’s much bigger than Scott Somers. The 12-member board is controlled by three people: Don Weaver, Mike Zelenak and Randy Howard.
Weaver is the biggest problem; see this story. There are too many oddities to recount, but let’s mention three.
•Last summer, the GVR board went into closed-door executive session and voted to name the Pickleball Center after former CEO Kent Blumenthal. Executive session is a privilege reserved for sensitive discussions typically surrounding legal or personnel matters. This didn’t come close to qualifying, and when he was called on it, Weaver admitted his sin. What’s that old saying? “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than permission.” He’s good at that.
•In November, Weaver made a big show of telling the membership that the company they hired to vet CEO candidates required confidentiality. Not so. It was simply a way to further control the process. (Weaver also was pushing for the board to announce that the vote on Somers was unanimous. It wasn’t. He got pushback and that never happened.)
•Then there was that letter to the newspaper last month signed by five board members. The text didn’t say it was from the board but the headline on the document, the file name on the PDF, and an email from a GVR staff member all screamed, “This is from the entire board!” Only, most of the board never saw it until it was in print (and they didn’t like it), and it’s likely a Code of Conduct violation. Weaver said during the board meeting that it was never meant to look like it was from the board (uh huh…), and that their attorney, Wendy Ehrlich, said it was fine because the text didn’t say it was from the board. (She failed every GVR member by apparently not examining the document herself.)
Then there was the attempt at Wednesday’s meeting to formalize a practice that’s already in place: Excluding some board members from meetings. We already know some have been frozen out of board emails, why not just completely remove them? The vote failed, barely.
Want some more strangeness?
•Zelenak remains in charge of an ad hoc committee whose task is to root out who leaked candidate information to the Green Valley News. Yet, as a board member, he is one of those under investigation. This hypocritical action is what we’ve come to expect from the board. Especially since, it turns out, nothing was confidential.
•Howard, for his part, chaired the search committee that ran roughshod over the board and ramrodded Somers through. He, Weaver and Zelenak erroneously told the board that confidentiality was required. Later, attorney Ehrlich — who’d carried the water for these three guys — told the board, “Never mind!” Confidentially was never a requirement.
Then there’s the fact that several GVR board members didn’t see Somers’ contract until 10 days after he signed it. A good lawyer could probably make the argument that it’s invalid.
That upcoming GVR election? I’d pay close attention this year.
— Dan Shearer