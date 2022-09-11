The phone call didn’t come as a surprise but it was still jarring. Kevin Duke, our sports editor for three years, died Thursday of cancer. He was 58.
His mom and I had talked a few times after he was diagnosed last year. Kevin and I also spoke, the last time about three months ago; by that time it was difficult to understand him. I knew he was dying and he knew it, too.
I hired Kevin in November 2011, to replace a well-respected sports editor of five years. He was stepping into big shoes, but he was ready.
Kevin knew sports, was a keen photographer and a beautiful writer. He was engaging, charming even.
Not that we didn’t have our moments. But those loud conversations behind closed doors often ended with us both cracking up at one dumb thing or another and chalking up the tension to our love for what we do.
Kevin’s first (self-assigned) story was to review every golf course in the area, and we had a lot. This, of course, meant playing them.
“Research,” he’d call it.
While Kevin was a good journalist, he was an even better golfer. I don’t understand handicaps, bogies and chip shots, but it wasn’t hard to figure out he probably made a car payment or two with the cash he won on the course. Or at the track. Or casino. That was Kevin’s world.
When he had to — and it happened often — he could land a hard-news story with the best of them, which I always appreciated.
Kevin went on to newspapers in Oregon and Texas, and we always kept in touch. He stayed at our house for a couple of months in the midst of all his moves. While we had a lot in common professionally, we couldn’t have been more different outside of work. It made our conversations much more interesting.
I’ll remember Kevin as an always-smiling face in a business that often forgets to.
I was glad to call him friend.
— Dan Shearer
A sister’s love
Kevin’s sister, Mindy Henk, wrote about her brother and shared it with us. With her permission, we’re publishing part of that tribute:
Kevin was blessed with many talents that enriched his life.
Golf — he played on spectacular courses in beautiful places in Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Arizona, California, and New Mexico, while also providing lessons as the golf pro at a few.
Photography — he captured majestic shots of scenery through his travels and adventures across many states.
Journalism — he has an abundance of publications in newspapers and magazines spanning across several states, from his sports writing to editorials. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades.
Debate — he was always eagerly open to debate anytime, anywhere on most any topic.
Charisma — he was very charismatic, proven by his ability to get someone’s life story within a very short amount of time of meeting them, which, in my opinion, made him such a great and true journalist.
Cards — he loved poker. He found card rooms everywhere he went. He made many long-term friends within those card rooms, evidenced by the outpouring of prayers and support throughout the past year during his battle with cancer.
Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, Kevin graduated from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls with a degree in Journalism. He loved the New Braunfels, San Marcos, Austin area — the river, the trees and he never wanted to leave here.
To me, Kevin was known as “Bubba.” He was my big brother and was every sense of the title growing up. I idolized him. As all big brothers are, he was definitely an occasional royal pain in the butt, but you only get one “Bubba.” I will miss him.
