The phone call didn’t come as a surprise but it was still jarring. Kevin Duke, our sports editor for three years, died Thursday of cancer. He was 58.

His mom and I had talked a few times after he was diagnosed last year. Kevin and I also spoke, the last time about three months ago; by that time it was difficult to understand him. I knew he was dying and he knew it, too.



