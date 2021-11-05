The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has finalized its draft maps and there are a lot of unhappy people.
It’s supposed to be that way. The commission is made up of two Republicans, two Democrats and one independent, and their work will affect your life for the next decade.
They’re redrawing the lines for state legislative districts and congressional districts. They’ve been working for months and the draft maps are the culmination of public input, 2020 Census data and six criteria:
•Equal population
•Compactness and contiguousness
•Compliance with the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act
•Respect for communities of interest
•Incorporation of visible geographic features, including city, town and county boundaries, as well as undivided census tracts
•Creation of competitive districts where there is no significant detriment to other goals
Whine about the commission all you want, but it’s the lesser of two evils. Before a 2000 vote that changed things, state legislators were charged with redrawing the districts. You can imagine the chaos.
The draft maps are out there for all to see (irc.az.gov), and we’re in a 30-day public comment period — your last chance to weigh in. The first public comment session (virtual) is Saturday; there’s another one at 8 a.m. Tuesday (go to the website and click on Public Meetings).
Here’s where things stand locally, and why you might want to be heard.
Congress
If the draft map stands, Green Valley and Sahuarita will become part of the new Congressional District 7 (we are currently in CD2, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick). The new district stretches from the Santa Cruz County line on the east all the way to California along the Mexico border. It includes part of Tucson and all of Santa Cruz County. The bulk of the area is represented by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.
The potential good news is that the district has been redrawn to exclude parts of the Phoenix area that took up a lot of Grijalva’s time and gave him plenty of excuses to ignore the border area. The new CD7 is considered a safe district for Democrats. What we’d be leaving behind is one of the most competitive congressional districts in the state, which has been represented by Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Ron Barber in the past decade.
State Legislature
Here’s where it doesn’t make much sense for Green Valley and Sahuarita. Currently, we’re in state Legislative District 2, represented by three Democrats: state Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon and state Reps. Daniel Hernandez and Andrea Dalessandro. The district includes all of Green Valley and Sahuarita and reaches from southern Tucson to Nogales.
The draft map blows all that up. Under the new map:
•Sahuarita would be split. Most of the town would fall into LD21. It includes a big chunk of eastern Tucson, including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the northern part of Amado (the part in Pima County, technically called Arivaca Junction), Arivaca, Rio Rico and Nogales. The district is 2-1 Democratic.
•All of Green Valley is in the new LD19, along with the Sahuarita communities of La Posada, Quail Creek, Madera Highlands and the Madera Reserve area. It reaches all the way east to include Sierra Vista and north to Safford. It leans roughly 60-40 Republican, considered safe.
When you look at “communities of interest” — one of the commission’s criteria — this doesn’t make sense. The commission, which may not even know La Posada, Quail Creek and the rest are in Green Valley because of the ZIP codes, thinks it’s OK to split Sahuarita. In essence, they’re saying that Quail Creek has more in common with Safford than the other half of its own town.
It’s befuddling until you consider the true driver in these decisions: Creating several “safe” districts and several “competitive” districts for the parties. It’s all about politics, and Green Valley and Sahuarita’s influence in the state Legislature could be diluted because of it.