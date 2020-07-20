The Economist magazine produces a podcast called “The Economist Asks.” On Wednesday, they interviewed Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It clarifies a lot of points and gives hope for a vaccine.
You can find the podcast under “menu” at www.economist.com. I listened to it a couple of times and here are some of the highlights.
Were we ready for this pandemic?
Not really, Redfield says — “… for decades, we have underinvested in public health.” He said that’s a reference to not being able to perform the core capabilities of public health, including data analysis, data monitoring, predictive data analysis, and more.
“I’ve tried to make the point since I became director in 2018, that one thing that we as a nation, and I would argue as a world, should always look to overprepare as opposed to underprepare…”
Size up what’s happening now.
We appeared to be on a trajectory with Europe, he said — hit the peak, coming down and flattening. Then mid-June hit and the good times ended. The northeastern United States currently looks to be “under relatively good control,” Redfield said. But in mid-June, there was a marked increase in the Southeast and Southwest.
What about mortality?
March brought huge death tolls — with up to 20,000 cases reported daily, we saw death tolls of up to 2,500 some days. Today, we have 60,000 cases reported in a day and 250 to 900 deaths, he said. Mortality has dropped dramatically. He doesn’t expect a lot more by the end of the year because younger people are being hit and they are healthier and not dying from the virus in high numbers.
What about case numbers?
In March, April and May, we had a total of about 2 million confirmed cases diagnosed in the United States. In hindsight, we likely had almost 20 million infections over those 90 days — we just didn’t know it. That’s 200,000 new infections per day, roughly.
“I’m not as clear if the overall burden of new infections in the United States is that dramatically different. I am very clear that our recognition of them is far greater, and I am clear that in certain states like Florida, Texas and California and Arizona, now South Carolina, the amount of infections are clearly much higher than they were in the spring, so I’m not trying to minimize the real serious challenge we have right now,” he sad “But I do think it’s important to recognize that, in reality, the United States was having quite a number of infections in April and May per day.”
Did some states, including Arizona, drive more infections by reopening too quickly?
“I don’t think so” — though Redfield said many states did not follow CDC guidance on reopening. He said the outbreak in the northeastern U.S. was sequential — New York, then New Jersey, then Connecticut, Boston. But in the South, “something happened between June 12 and June 16. All of these now-hot spots became activated, all began to increase and then move into exponential growth. It wasn’t sequential.”
It can’t be traced to those that were closed or open because some had been open for five or six weeks already by then. “So I don’t think that’s the explanation for why we have such widespread, accelerated cases in the South.”
Then what was it?
“It wasn’t really Memorial Day weekend, but it was Memorial Day week or so, where a number of individuals,” particularly from the northeast, went on vacation to the South and brought it with them, he says. People in the South, who hadn’t been affected by it, hadn’t been embracing social distancing strategies. “I think it’s more likely related to migration of people from areas of what were now declining transmission that went on vacation for, say, May 26 through the beginning of June. And before we knew it, had seeded many parts of the South.”
Race and ethnicity — Black and Hispanic Americans are hit harder. Why?
“It just highlights the reality of the health disparities that are present in the United States that can be, unfortunately, either be depicted by race or ethnicity. The driver behind that is not the ethnicity itself or the race itself, it’s the co-morbidities — diabetes or heart disease or kidney disease or reactive airway disease, or, most important in our nation is obesity. It just underscores why it is important to have meaningful, purposeful programs that can address these health inequities of these chronic diseases.”
He said the highest rates of mortality are among Native Americans, who also have the highest rates of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases.
Knowing what we do now, what could we have done differently?
Redfield said we didn’t understand early on that COVID-19 could be transmitted by asymptomatic people. We targeted those with symptoms. This drove home the importance of wearing masks — because we didn’t know that up to half the people with this virus — and spreading it — have no symptoms.
He also said the public health system in the United States was simply not prepared — it’s underinvested and understaffed, “and I think we paid a price because of it.”
President Trump and face masks?
“Our recommendations for face coverings was source control — I wear my mask to protect you, you wear your mask to protect me.” But, Redfield said, the reality is that President Trump and Vice President Pence are tested every day and those around them are tested every day so there was “science-based data” that they wouldn’t benefit from wearing a mask.
“That said, I think they became aware, more and more, of how important their example was of wearing a face covering because while they may not need to wear one for public health, they help us to get that consistency of messaging out that this is what we want the American public to do. And if everybody in my nation would just put on a face covering whenever they’re in public or around other individuals where they can’t maintain social distancing, and we did that for four, six, eight, 10, 12 weeks, the outbreak in America would be over, we’d get it under control, we’d bring it to its knees.”
If we want to be divisive, it will hurt efforts to tackle this, he said. If we can agree we have a common enemy in coronavirus, we can get there.
What about a vaccine?
Redfield expects up to three safe and effective vaccines by year’s end.
“When the vaccine is ready to go in Phase 3 trials, the efficacy studies, which are starting as we speak, at that moment in time the United States is buying 100 million doses of that vaccine to be produced now…”
Redfield thinks there will be five to seven vaccines that the U.S. will buy early on, before they’re determined to be effective, to ensure we have enough should those be the ones that work. He has never seen vaccine development move quicker.
What about schools?
Redfield said he’d reopen them because they provide health benefits that would represent huge losses if they weren’t there. He said 7.1 million k-12 students get mental health services through schools and many get breakfast and lunch in school. Schools are key to identifying sexual and physical abuse; socialization is important.
COVID-19 is a very low risk for students, he said. It is “one in a million” that they’d get an infection that leads to death. “I don’t think we should be taking away school because of that risk. These kids are much more at risk — we’re seeing in high school kids an increase in suicide, in drug abuse, obviously increased symptoms in individuals with mental health issues.”
So what’s the concern? Protecting the vulnerable — teachers. Some estimates say 30 percent of teachers have at least one medical condition that could put them at risk for the virus.
“It’s not opening schools vs. public health. It’s public health vs. public health. And the way I weigh the scales is that the public health of the k-through-12s are much better served by figuring out how to get the schools reopened for face-to-face learning and working hard in the process to do it in a way that protects the safety of the vulnerable teachers and the vulnerable students.”