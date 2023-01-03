My brother Pat headed to Ukraine on March 1, less than a week after Russia invaded. It was the first of two trips, and I chronicled a lot of his experiences in several columns for the paper.
He and our family have been grateful for Green Valley’s interest and role in his there.
After a lot of thinking, figuring out finances, gauging whether he’d be useful, and getting things at home in order, Pat is headed back to Ukraine on Jan. 12 for two months. But first, he’ll be visiting Green Valley, and you’re invited to come hear him speak.
As you might recall, Pat, a retired police officer and Army veteran, headed over because he has friends in Ukraine, has traveled in the country and knew he could help after contacting officials there.
He started out helping anybody who needed it — getting people to the border, transporting pets and goods, lining up shelter stays and aiding a group of university students with relief work. Then he branched out and, with others, organized trips into riskier regions in the east. They eventually added a dispatcher and a donated yellow van from Estonia dubbed “the Yellow Submarine.” There were times he was on the road 36 hours straight.
He kept up with our family via WhatsApp, and we lived many of his experiences real-time, including incoming missiles, blackouts, trips east (we’d sometimes help guide via GPS), nervous checkpoint soldiers and lots of destruction. We all urged him to come home in late June because he needed to decompress. He did, but not before his final rescue run, as they called them, involving a young woman named Viktoria.
Other aid workers warned Pat not to go into the dangerous area where she and her mother lived but Pat went anyway, knowing the woman with a tumor that doubled the size of her head had zero chance if he didn’t. It took about 20 hours, but they eventually got Viktoria to Berlin and medical help. Key in that rescue were several quilts donated by a group at Desert Hills Lutheran Church that kept Viktoria comfortable, stable and able to breathe. Pat’s coming to Green Valley next week to thank the quilters and to pick up more.
You can meet him at CPAC along with Scott Lamb, a Green Valley man who also spent several weeks in Ukraine last summer who has personal insights into what’s happening there.
We’re doing this in connection with local Rotary Clubs and ShelterBox, an international relief organization. Earlier this year, Rotary led an effort with ShelterBox with a goal of collecting $15,000 for Ukraine. Turns out, our area donated nearly $70,000. It went toward shelter, coats, durable goods and more.
You’re welcome to join us on Jan. 10 at CPAC for an hour we hope you’ll long remember. Pat will be taking off two days later.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone