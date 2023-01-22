It’s 9 p.m. on Friday and I’m still at work. Dinner was a stale donut I found in the break room left over from a Wednesday GVC meeting. My office is cold and the martial arts students one suite over have been throwing each other at our shared wall much of the day. I’m really tired and I miss my wife.
But I have zero complaints. In fact, I’m blessed and so are you. I've had a lot of reminders why this week.
We’ve been reading the WhatsApp texts from my brother Pat, who left Jan. 12 for his third trip to Ukraine. He landed in Krakow, Poland, and quickly made his way to Lviv, then Zaporizhzhia. He stayed for a time at a home about 12 miles from the front lines and then headed closer to deliver supplies to families. He should be leaving there Sunday, though plans do tend to change rapidly.
Here are some of the texts we can share. He has also sent more than a hundred photos and several videos, including missile strikes in the distance. But looking at his face, it’s clear he’s where he should be. His joy is helping others, and there are plenty in need of aid and encouragement.
•Early on, one of Pat’s first texts was, “I already have a demand for the quilts!” That was a reference to the 32 child-size quilts made by the group at Desert Hills Lutheran Church. Later, he sent photos of the first family to receive some. They have a baby at home and patched holes in the ceiling where shrapnel had come through earlier in the war.
•The “Yellow Submarine” van he drove on his second trip to Ukraine last summer is being used as an ambulance at the front.
• “Remember, I don’t get any of the big news here because of the language barrier, so if you hear anything about a big Russian push, let me know. Also, a lot of the sirens have been knocked out so a phone app is what most use for an early warning system now. Lviv has been hit a lot since I was here last.”
• The van he used to get to Lviv from Krakow had been used to transport animals. They don’t use kennels like us, so I’ll leave it to the imagination what it looked like. Pat added that it’s from England, so the steering wheel is on the right, “oh, and it has no third gear.” And the side mirror fell off when he adjusted it; thank goodness for bungee cords and duct tape. (He was very grateful to have it, but picked up a much cleaner van in Lviv to go east. Mirrors attached.)
• They packed up the new van with coffee and milk and made the 13- to 17-hour journey (just depends) to Zaporizhzhia. He then noted the Russian build-up in the Black Sea and Belarus and said many are talking about a “full-scale invasion” by Russia soon. Pat mapped out escape routes to two nearby countries that he detailed for us. The weather is cold, with ice and wind.
•Pat expressed his gratefulness to his daughter, who sent along “Hot Hand” disposable hand warmers. He even used one on the toilet seat. And sent a photo.
•“We saw a bunch of shelling and stuff to the east as we headed south from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia… you can see the glow after they hit.”
•“Delivering stuff now to a couple families. Man, the middle class here lives like our street people. The poor, I don’t even want to describe it. But they are so happy and thankful.”
• He’s eating a lot of borscht.
• “Had a missile attack here. I’m good but had to check on some people.”
• Pat describes Viktor, a Ukrainian who has lost two vehicles to the war but keeps moving forward, helping his people. “Viktor is almost 30 years old. He wears the face of a 12-year-old boy, the body of a mighty oak tree, the smile of a loving grandmother, the hands of Andre the Giant and has a heart twice the size of Texas.” He told us more about Viktor, who is one incredible human being. Pat also had the pleasure of delivering a gift to Viktor from somebody in another part of Ukraine — a $2,000 3X-sized protective vest. He needs it.
• Pat is dropping supplies to families. “These houses I have been in, neither you or I would stay one night.”
• “Tomorrow we go very near the occupation forces. To deliver food!!”
