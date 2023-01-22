Quilts

Pat delivers quilts from Green Valley to a family near the front lines. 

It’s 9 p.m. on Friday and I’m still at work. Dinner was a stale donut I found in the break room left over from a Wednesday GVC meeting. My office is cold and the martial arts students one suite over have been throwing each other at our shared wall much of the day. I’m really tired and I miss my wife.

But I have zero complaints. In fact, I’m blessed and so are you. I've had a lot of reminders why this week.



