My brother Pat has spent much of the past week driving between Poland and Lviv, Ukraine, with a couple of trips to Kyiv. Some have been harrowing, all have been with purpose.
His last message to us Saturday morning our time was disconcerting as bombs began falling on Lviv, not far from where he is staying.
Here are some texts he is sending the family through a messaging app. They don't begin to scratch the surface of what Pat has been through and who he has helped. Much of it is too sensitive to pass along. But this is a small sampling of what he has experienced, people he has helped and the difference he has made.
Messages from Ukraine
• “There are many main roads that look like the surface of the moon (speaking of Kyiv). Huge, knock your tires of type holes. But closer to the city not to bad. Reminds me of Jersey City, but worse.”
• “Alive and well. Went closer to Kyiv today. Took an 18 year old home. They wouldn't let him leave.”
• “…Olga, the girl that I gave $200 to, just called and told me this amazing story of how she was told that she would need money to get to her final destination and said had I not given her the money, she would have been stuck in the tents with her kids. But instead she is staying in a huge farm house with their own room with a rich family with lots of land, chickens, dogs, cats and pigs for her girls to play with. And she was offered a job working for the family because her English is so good. I couldn't be happier. She says that everyone she talks to, she tells the story of the American and his friends and family who saved their lives. This made it all worth it. Now watch, I'll get shot for being out after curfew. I'll be 2.5 hours late getting back. Oh well.”
• “This is how these people are. I left about $12 for the cleaning lady on top of the folded dirty towels and sheets. She put half of that back on the new set of towels.”
• “I had someone come out to give back $3 I left as a tip. She about fainted when I told her it was for her because she treated me so good. Money is so tight that nobody expects tips or any special treatment.”
• “I took a break to send you guys those text and I watched a mother and daughter trying to move 5 suitcase, bags and a cat cage. I went and got them a shopping cart and they thought that was the greatest thing in the world. Like everyone, they asked, ‘where are you from?’ The they say ‘Why are you here? You came to Ukraine to help us? You are a Saint. God bless you and America.’ Some do ask if I can get a no-fly zone. I tell that is above my pay grade.”
• “I am fine! 3 rockets just hit Lviv. Close. Can't talk. I'll keep you up to date when I can.” (This was Saturday morning; he quickly followed up with two photos of smoke rising over the city and a map to show how close it was to his apartment.)
Inside Russia
Below are excerpts from a communication from a woman he knows in Moscow.
•“Oh, Pat, just saw your message.. This question - how this will end - worries the most smart people here. Nobody knows. The most common prognosis - it will end somehow in several months, because money will end in Russia. I don’t know if it worth to believe.. Feelings in Russia are very, very heavy. Actually here introduced military censorship. We can’t call ‘war’ what happening in Ukraine. They passed several laws, which impose criminal liability (up to 15 years in prison) for just calling it war publicly (in facebook’s posts, for example). In spite of this every day some people here come out to protest against war. They are brutally supressed, beaten in police stations, file criminal charges against them… A lot of people (and me myself) feel very strong responsibility for what happening. We should’ve do something earlier to stop this monster.. No one expected, that this horror is possible. No one! For normal people in Russia this war is real tragedy!! I’m crying every day. A lot of people leave Russia. I did my best to get my daughter out of here. Her best friend now in (city deleted), sits everyday in basement, hiding from bombs, that my country drops… I don’t know how to survive it, how to look people in the eye, how to live, when this happening right now in beloved Ukraine..
"The most horrible thing is that the most people in my country just don’t understand, what happening. They think - Putin knows, what’s he doing. And some of them support Putin. They really believe all this vile lie about peacekeeping special operation, nazies in Ukraine and other (expletive), they are told on TV.. All this feel here like a huge tragedy and the end of the Russia for me and normal people here. Really. I don’t know how it will end. But I know - the world will never forgive this to my country.”
— Dan Shearer