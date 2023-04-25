The sideshow playing out over the past year at Pima County Board of Supervisors meetings hit a new low last week, and it involves two elected officials who represent Green Valley and Sahuarita.
First, some background.
Supervisor Matt Heinz, whose District 2 includes most of Sahuarita, has been harangued and harassed during “call to the public,” mostly for his unbending support of vaccines and other COVID measures that some found unnecessarily restrictive.
Heinz is an emergency room physician who told me he worked with hundreds of COVID patients, so his sensitivity is understandable.
“Call to the public” is an opportunity for county residents to speak their mind for three minutes on anything they want.
It draws all types — the frequent flyers who love mic time even when they have nothing to say; finger-waggers unhappy for lots of reasons; and organized protesters who have a captive audience in the supervisors — who, for the most part, can’t respond because of the rules.
But in Pima County, call to the public is often where freedom of speech and street brawling meet, at least lately.
If you’re a supervisor, you learn to live with it.
Unless you’re Matt Heinz.
Handling the critics
While most of the supervisors are adept at letting it go, Heinz often appears deeply bothered by what’s going on a few feet away at the microphone.
He’s been known to hold up hand-lettered signs while the public is speaking, his way of shouting down what he called misinformation or out-and-out lies during the pandemic. Sometimes he retreats to a back room or — if joining a meeting virtually — shuts off his video when the public is speaking, which has given the crowd even more reason to go at him.
Then came Jan. 10.
That’s the day Heinz was connecting remotely to a meeting while on a 10-day Caribbean cruise. Unexpectedly, a traveling companion appeared in the background wearing a skimpy black swimsuit as he retrieved a shirt from the cabin. Oops.
Heinz, who is openly gay and goes on a lot of cruises, quickly turned off the camera. But not fast enough — his three seconds of fame made news in several countries and lives on the internet forever.
But what should have been a one-day, “Boy, that was embarrassing, now let’s move on” story turned into a saga that’s still playing out more than three months later — in part fueled by Heinz’s “too much information” interview with a national gay magazine.
But who else won’t let it die? Local detractors — nearly all of them Republican — who have screamed vile and likely slanderous words at Heinz during call to the public. They’re relentless and crude, largely driven by Pima County GOP Chair Dave Smith (who didn’t return two calls from me).
They once brought a blow-up sex doll to a board meeting, and recently have been wearing Hawaiian shirts, dresses and leis. They say it’s a dig at Heinz and his exotic cruises.
But Heinz doesn’t see it that way.
Hawaiian shirts
Heinz said he and his staff have reviewed media reports connecting Hawaiian shirts to far-right-wing, anti-government, white supremacist groups.
It’s true. In 2020, groups upset over COVID shutdowns and post-George Floyd rioting often showed up to protest in Hawaiian shirts. They were egged on by national leaders, including Donald Trump.
Some called the shirts a stand-in for more recognizable symbols like swastikas — a way to silently show loyalty to a cause.
But while the left did a lot of hand-wringing over Hawaiian shirts, most of us didn’t feel the need to toss them, and it quickly blew over.
Even so, when Heinz looked out at about 35 people wearing Hawaiian shirts last week, he saw a possible nod to white supremacy. But those in the audience saw a fun jab at a supervisor, or what GOP Chair Smith called a “tongue-in-cheek” protest.
Then things got weirder.
Threat or courtesy?
Supervisor Steve Christy told me Monday that during that April 18 meeting, Heinz made a couple of side comments to him.
“He came over to my chair and crouched down in a squatting position, basically I think so nobody could see him,” Christy said. “He said, do you know Hawaiian shirts are a signal of white supremacy?”
Christy’s reply was something akin to, “What in hell are you talking about?”
“They’re dog whistles of white supremacy, and you are leading them,” Christy quoted Heinz as saying. “You’re not dissuading them, and I’m going to hold you responsible and I’m going to go after you.”
Christy was somewhere between befuddled and disgusted, but what he clearly heard in Heinz’s words was a threat, and not even a veiled one: “I’m going to go after you.”
I asked Heinz what he meant by that.
Not surprisingly, he doesn’t recall it exactly as Christy did. But pretty close.
“I, as a courtesy, told him before I made a couple of comments about it that I was very concerned that this Hawaiian shirt thing with 35 people showing up with this theme, was not just … making fun of me going on trips,” Heinz told me Tuesday.
“You need to know this because these people adore you,” he told Christy. “These folks worship him, like he’s the only reasonable person on the board, right?”
And what about the threat?
“You just need to know that that’s what this thing could be, because I’m going to call them out on it and you need to know that,” he told Christy. “You need to denounce this as well, I believe that’s what I said.”
Heinz said he was giving Christy a heads-up that he was going to raise his concerns over the shirts and what they might mean from the dais. And he did.
“I think you should know that there might be some other implications to how they’re dressing and what they’re doing, because you’re going to own that,” he said he told Christy.
As the lone Republican on the five-member board, Christy does have a lot of loyalty from the GOP. But “adore” and “worship” might be a bit of an overstatement.
What’s next?
Christy still seemed a bit befuddled by it all when I talked to him. He said Heinz doesn’t have anybody to blame but himself for his troubles from the public.
“He went on a rambling manifesto about how he wasn’t going to apologize,” Christy said of Heinz’s lecture to the crowd last week. “He just rambled on, and quite frankly it was disjointed and incomprehensible.”
The Republicans weren’t interested. They walked out as Heinz spoke, some waving goodbye.
Christy doesn’t plan to take it any further. Whether Heinz was warning him as a courtesy before speaking publicly or meant something more by his words isn’t important, he said.
“I really have no desire to pursue something as ridiculous as this,” he said — unless Heinz makes a pattern of it.
Christy points back to Heinz’s inability to let the public have at it — uninterrupted — during call to the public, especially the hand-written signs he held up during COVID.
“If he had never done that, this never would have devolved into what it is today,” Christy said. “At that point, he just became a lightning rod for the GOP and right-leaning people.”
Despite a rocky first couple of years on the board, Heinz said he plans to run again in 2024.
Before that, he might want to consider some advice from Christy when it comes to call to the public.
“Matt, just sit there, listen to them, look them in the eye and shut up and take it.”
— Dan Shearer