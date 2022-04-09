The past week was dangerous for my brother Pat, who left for Ukraine on March 1, and has kept busying helping hundreds of refugees and dozens of NGOs doing work inside the country and at the border.
He has been in and out of several nations on trains, rental cars, foot and probably by methods we’d rather not know about.
He has sent hundreds of messages, photos and videos to a small group of family and friends, and has given me permission to share some of them. He has also done radio several times out of Phoenix (KTAR).
We’ve been nervous at times — like when he’s out past curfew, dealing with soldiers at checkpoint after checkpoint, and, that one time, finding himself in the middle of a military convoy.
But this past week was probably the toughest as he ventured to eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is heavy and the stories grow even sadder. I won’t name the cities, but you’d know them.
The people in the photo are part of the reason Pat went east. His text to us:
“I am picking these people up at the border and driving them 14 hours (probably be 24 hours) to a hot area. Their father died last night and the mother is all alone. They want to be with her, but also want to talk her into leaving.
“Then I go a little bit further to pick up a disabled man and possibly 3 other people to bring them to the border. Not sure how long or how many flat tires I will get this time. But as long as no more tanks creep up on me, I should be good.”
One family member encouraged Pat to rent a Humvee. He suggested perhaps he’d steal one from the Russians. We did not discourage the notion.
He dropped off the first load of people and sent then sent us a video and text of what happened next.
“I was in the parking lot where the buses pick up and drop people off. My people left and I was sending texts when I thought I heard the air raid sirens. I rolled down the window to listen and heard a boom. I looked and saw a huge, completely black ball of smoke come rolling out between 2 buildings. Then I heard lots of sirens from everywhere. Assuming police and fire. I decided to get out of the area in case of a second explosion. But was funneled right past it. I videotaped as long as I could and took off. I saw a bunch of fire combined with black smoke like an oil fire. That's all I can think of.”
The video was terrifying, no other way to put it. We found no news reports about it.
He then headed north and wrote, “I have been stopped 4 times by police and once by army in first 5 miles. Gonna be a long, long night.”
He picked up the new set of riders and headed west to Lviv. It was a very long couple of days for him and we encouraged Pat to take some down time. He promised he’d go on a picnic Saturday. The family is split on whether he was pulling our leg. One has demanded photo evidence.
Along the way, Pat sent photos of some of his accommodations (if you’re squeamish about unclean showers, you don’t even want to know) and he mentioned that back in Lviv “it’s nice not to have to think of creepy crawly things in bed or dueling snore-offs. Or listen to the rats scamper under your bed.”
He sent more photos of signs around cities encouraging Putin to screw off (I’m being polite). One was scratched into the grimy dirt on the back of a semi. He has also lost a few tires on Ukraine’s notoriously bad roads (even before the war). But he pointed out the silver lining: Some of those pot holes have ripped the tread off Russian tanks.
In the end, he’s never sure what’s around the corner, which is why we found this recent text heartening:
“(H)ad a plane that looked as big as a C-130 fly so low over us, I swear another coat of paint and we would have touched. All I could think of are those WWII films of planes strafing cars. Looked up just in time to see the Blue and Yellow Trident symbol of Ukraine.”
A growing concern is that people outside Ukraine — us — will become fatigued by the constant barrage of war on our televisions and that we’ll start to shut down. When I share comments from Green Valley, he’s greatly encouraged. He says those he’s helping out “are glad people are paying attention.”
Don’t forget Ukraine.
— Dan Shearer